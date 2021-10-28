Florida OT teammates commit to Maryland football

Mike Locksley and the Terrapins woke up to some good news Thursday morning on the recruiting front as Belle Glade (Fla.) Glades Central offensive tackles Ja'Kavion Nonar and Keon Kindred announced their commitments to Maryland via social media.

Nonar, a Rivals three-star, had been previously committed to Pittsburgh and chose the Terps over Florida and Ole Miss of the SEC, both of which were in heavy pursuit.

Kindred chose the Terps over offers from FAU, FIU, Tulane and Western Kentucky.

Nonar at 6-foot-7, 272-pounds and Kindred at 6-foot-6, 290-pounds give the Terps some much needed size along the offensive line for the 2022 class, as offensive tackle was perhaps Maryland's biggest need this cycle.

The towering tackles camped at Maryland during the summer and Locksley was down in Florida to see them earlier this month.

Nonar and Kindred join three-star center Colton Deery as the second and third offensive line commits for 2022. They also join three-star wideout Perry Fisher and three-star linebacker Lionell Whitaker as the third and fourth commits in this class from the Sunshine State.