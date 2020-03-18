With one tight end — Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances’ Joe Bearns — already committed to Maryland’s 2021 class, the Terps don’t appear to be done at the position.

Tight ends coach Mike Miller traveled down to Florida at the end of January to scout and extend an offer to Venice (Fla.) 2021 tight end Weston Wolff, who has been building a relationship with the Maryland staff since and recently visited College Park for the first time March 6-8 with his brother Hayden, who was a freshman quarterback at Old Dominion last year and finished the season as the starter.