Simpson chose the Terps over Florida Atlantic and West Virginia, after officially visiting FAU last weekend and then cancelling his official visit to WVU this weekend.

Mike Locksley and the Terps picked up a big piece to the 2025 class June 23, as Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna three-star defensive tackle Donta Simpson announced his commitment to Maryland via social media.

The 6-foot-3, 280-pounder officially visited Maryland the weekend of June 7, his recruitment led by defensive coordinator Brian Williams with South Florida natives Deandre Duffus and Jordan Phillips as his hosts.

Simpson finished his junior season with 43 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble returns and a pick six for a Chaminade-Madonna Prep squad that won the Florida 1M title last year. He also

Rated a three-star prospect, Simpson is the No. 75-ranked player in Florida and the No. 30-ranked defensive tackle in the country according to Rivals.

Simpson becomes the 12th overall commit in the Terps’ 2025 recruiting class and the third from the Sunshine State, joining Miami (Fla.) Edison four-star defensive back Jett White and Lakeland (Fla.) three-star offensive tackle Ben Beymer.