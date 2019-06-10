Florida three-star DT high on Maryland, planning official visits
Central Catholic (Clearwater, Fla.) 2020 three-star defensive tackle Jerzhan Newton has only held a Maryland offer since May 23, but it hasn’t taken the 6-foot-3, 250 pound Sunshine State native long to name the Terps as one of his top schools.
