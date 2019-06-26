News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-26 09:10:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Florida three-star DT recaps Maryland official visit

A7xvs9sc3zw8ppvefov9
Jerzhan Newton
Pat Donohue
Staff Writer

Maryland quickly vaulted into the top five of Central Catholic (Clearwater, Fla.) 2020 three-star defensive tackle Jerzhan Newton after extending an offer at the end of May, and the Terps wasted no time in getting the 6-foot-3, 250-pound Floridian on campus for an official visit, which took place June 21-23.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}