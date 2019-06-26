Florida three-star DT recaps Maryland official visit
Maryland quickly vaulted into the top five of Central Catholic (Clearwater, Fla.) 2020 three-star defensive tackle Jerzhan Newton after extending an offer at the end of May, and the Terps wasted no time in getting the 6-foot-3, 250-pound Floridian on campus for an official visit, which took place June 21-23.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news