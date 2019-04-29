Maryland not only wrapped up spring camp with its annual Red-White Spring Game April 27, it also hosted a large contingency of recruits on campus and received two commitmentments to its 2020 class, including one from McArthur (Hollywood, Fla.) three-star inside linebacker Ruben Hyppolite.

The 6-foot, 208-pound Sunshine State native accrued more than 20 offers from the likes of Baylor, Florida State, Kentucky, LSU, Miami, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Washington State, and West Virginia, but ultimately chose the Terps and head coach Michael Locksley.