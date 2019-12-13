News More News
Florida three-star OL Zach Perkins makes pledge to Maryland

Pat Donohue
Staff Writer

Maryland picked up the 22nd commitment to its 2020 class Dec. 12 with a pledge from Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep three-star offensive lineman and former Marshall commit, Zach Perkins.

The 6-foot-6, 310-pound blocker is the fifth offensive linemen to commit to head coach Mike Locksley and the Terps’ 2020 class and third in the last week, choosing Maryland over his only other Power Five offer, Kentucky, as well as about 20 other schools that offered.

