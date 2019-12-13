Florida three-star OL Zach Perkins makes pledge to Maryland
Maryland picked up the 22nd commitment to its 2020 class Dec. 12 with a pledge from Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep three-star offensive lineman and former Marshall commit, Zach Perkins.
The 6-foot-6, 310-pound blocker is the fifth offensive linemen to commit to head coach Mike Locksley and the Terps’ 2020 class and third in the last week, choosing Maryland over his only other Power Five offer, Kentucky, as well as about 20 other schools that offered.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news