Florida three-star TE Dylan Wade commits to Maryland

Wade chose the Terps over fellow Big Ten programs Rutgers and Purdue after taking official visits to all three schools.

Mike Locksley and the Terps landed their fourth commitment in three days Monday afternoon when Orlando (Fla.) Jones three-star tight end Dylan Wade announced his pledge to Maryland.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound prospect took the first of three official visits to Maryland the weekend of June 17 and was accompanied by high school teammates Malik Bryant and Derrick Rogers. He officially visited Rutgers during the past week and took his final official visit to Purdue this past weekend.

Jones announced his commitment by writing a blog post for USA Today, discussing why he chose the Terps in his own words.

"Maryland just felt like a family to me. The way I clicked with all the coaches and players; it was just welcoming.

"The biggest thing was the staff. I got a chance to speak with Ryan Davis, the strength and conditioning coach and he told me there’s more to it than football. He said we would build a relationship and if I ever needed someone to talk to, he was there. It made me feel comfortable.

"Coach Miller is a really cool dude. He kept it chill but he’s real, too. Playing for a head coach I can relate to, who grew up with the same stuff, meant a lot, too," Wade wrote about his decision.

Wade is the ninth commit overall and the second from the Sunshine State in Maryland's 2023 class. He is also the second tight end commit, joining Loyola Blakefield's AJ Szymanski.