Florida wide receiver Jacob Copeland announces transfer to Maryland

Florida junior wide receiver Jacob Copeland announced his plan to transfer to Maryland via social media on Christmas Eve.

A former Rivals250 four-star prospect, Copeland is coming off of an impressive redshirt junior season in which he led the Gators in receiving yards and tied for the team lead in catches and receiving touchdowns, finishing with 41 catches for 642 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Copeland ranked seventh in the SEC in yards per reception (15.66) and ranked top-20 in the conference in every receiving category. He has tallied at least one reception in 19-straight games dating back to 2020.

In 2020, Copeland caught 23 passes for 435 yards and three touchdowns while playing alongside 2021 NFL first round picks Kyle Pitts and Kadarius Toney. Copeland had 21 catches for 273 yards and two touchdowns as a redshirt freshman in 2019.

Copeland started 24 games over his four-year career at Florida, finishing with 86 catches for 1,366 and 9 touchdowns.

The Pensacola, Fla. native entered the transfer portal back on Dec. 9 following the dismissal of head coach Dan Mullen back on Nov. 21. He then visited Maryland the weekend of Dec. 10, with his visit to College Park being his only official visit.

Despite already being in the transfer portal, Copeland played for Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 23, finishing with two catches for 35 yards in the Gators' loss to UCF. .

Copeland originally chose the Gators coming out of high school over Alabama, Tennessee, LSU, Clemson and Georgia. He will have two years of eligibility remaining due to the extra COVID year.