Former Rivals100 LB commits to Maryland football

Maryland football has landed a commitment from West Virginia graduate transfer linebacker VanDarius Cowan, he announced Saturday on social media.

A former Rivals100 prospect, Cowan began his college career at Alabama before transferring to West Virginia, where he spent the past four years, sitting out the 2018 season.

A Palm Beach Garden, Fla. native, Cowan's best season came in 2020 when he finished with 17 total tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble for the Mountaineers. He comes to Maryland with 40 total tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble over his five-year career.

Cowan, who redshirted back in 2018 at West Virginia, will be a sixth-year graduate student with one year of eligibility remaining due to COVID-19.

This could be the first of several commitments for Maryland this weekend, so stay tuned.