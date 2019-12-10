Part of that effort on the part of head coach Mike Locksley has been receiving verbal commitments from four-star Detroit running back Penny Boone and three-star Georgia back Ebony Jackson. But now the Terps have added a third runner to the mix with a commitment Dec. 8 from Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Academy two-star running back Kyjuan Herndon .

The running game has been the strength of Maryland’s offense in recent years, but with standout tailbacks Anthony McFarland Jr. and Javon Leake both recently declaring for the NFL Draft, it’s time for the Terps to reload in the backfield.

The 5-foot-9, 180-pound Herndon was originally committed to Ole Miss and also held a long list of offers that included Cincinnati, Purdue, and Virginia Tech. But after taking an official visit to College Park Dec. 6-8, the Florida native saw all he had to see to pledge to the Terps.

“Seeing the facilities, talking to the teachers, and the academic part of the school and what happens when you leave whether you get to the league or not,” Herndon told TSR of what stood out to him most about Maryland during his visit. “The coaches were cool, I liked talking to the players that are already there getting their experience there. Everything was great about it.”

From the South and originally committed to an SEC program, Herndon has no issues with a jump to the Big Ten or playing up North.

“That doesn’t really matter to me; football is football,” Herndon said. “Whether you’re in the SEC or the Big Ten, I’m just coming to play football.”

Herndon said he feels comfortable with all of the Maryland coaches he has come in contact with so far, but he feels a special connection with his future position coach Elijah Brooks.

“Coach Brooks, the running backs coach, we sat down and watched film and talked over things,” Herndon said. “I feel like he’s that guy that I can always go to. He was happy that I committed.”

Besides a close bond with Brooks, Herndon said another thing that stood out to him about the Terps was their commitment to the running game in recent history. Maryland currently has two running backs receiving weekly playing time in the NFL — Trey Edmunds and Ty Johnson — and will soon have two more. — McFarland and Leake. This is something that hasn’t been lost on Herndon.

“The commitment to running the ball made a big impact, especially with those running backs that declared for the draft,” Herndon said. “Me coming in and even the other commits can come in and do the same thing.”

But Herndon plans to make an impact in more spots than just the running back position. He sees himself taking on more of the Javon Leake role, where he is helping the Terps in the running game, passing game, and on special teams as a returner.

“I’m going to come in and contribute offensively as an athlete — kick return, punt return, and even at slot. I can do it all,” Herndon said. “You’re going to see a lot of speed coming out of me. It’s getting better every game.”