Former Terps Diggs, Moore named two of NFL's top 100 players by ESPN

Former Maryland wideouts Stefon Diggs and D.J. Moore were both named to ESPN's list of top 100 players for the upcoming 2021 season, it was announced on Monday.

Diggs, who was recently voted by his peers as the No. 11-ranked player in the league per the NFL's own top 100 list, comes in at No. 18 on ESPN's list. The former Rivals five-star had a breakout 2020 season for the Buffalo Bills in which he had career highs in yards (1,535) and receptions (127).

Moore, who is entering his fourth year in the league with the Carolina Panthers, comes in at No. 92 after posting back-to-back seasons with over 1,100 yards receiving and four receiving touchdowns. His 2,368 yards receiving over the past two seasons rank 5th in the NFL during that span and he is the only wide receiver in the league with over 1,200 total yards from scrimmage in each of the past two seasons.

ESPN's list was composed by a panel of more than 50 NFL experts who were asked to rate players based on how good they will be in the 2021 season compared to their peers.

Although he was not named to this year's list of top 100 players, former Maryland defensive back and current Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage is a lock to make next year's list according to former NFL safety and current ESPN analyst Matt Bowen.

"It's the versatility with Savage, and I'm looking at his range in the post and the coverage traits to spin down over the slot," Bowen said of Savage. "He also has an urgent play-style that puts him in a position to create on-the-ball production. He's one of my favorites to watch on tape."