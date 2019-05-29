Former UCF commit and Seminole (Sanford, Fla.) 2020 three-star wide receiver Zion Jackson is keeping his options open as he watches his offer list grow. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound pass catcher’s most recent offer came May 21 from Maryland, a school he has ties to and that he’ll likely visit this summer.

Jackson already held offers from Cincinnati, Marshall, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Florida, UCF, Kentucky, FIU and Liberty before the Terps anted up, and he has received interest recently from Syracuse, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Auburn, and Florida.

But the Sunshine State native who previously had a strong desire to stay in-state has reconsidered his options and now says he’s open to going to school anywhere as long as it’s the right fit for him.