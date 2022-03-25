Four-star Javonte Vereen breaks down his top 3, commitment on the horizon
Four-star Javonte Vereen has his top three. The tight end out of Havelock, N.C. announced that N.C. State, Louisville, and Maryland are his top contenders and he is moving up his commitment timeline. Vereen says he'll be ready to announce his commitment in a matter of weeks. Watch him break down everything that's ahead in the video above.
