{{ timeAgo('2020-03-05 08:55:43 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Four-star sophomore forward Chauncey Wiggins recaps Maryland visit

Pat Donohue
Staff Writer

Hosting ESPN College GameDay on campus Feb. 29 for a marquee matchup with Michigan State provided Maryland basketball with a great opportunity to bring some of its top recruiting targets to College Park.

One of those recruits in attendance, not only for the game itself but also the Saturday morning College GameDay festivities inside Xfinity Center, was Covington (Ga.) Eastside 2022 four-star power forward Chauncey Wiggins, who was taken aback by what he saw.

