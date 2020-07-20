Four-star Tysheem Johnson hasn't talked too much about his recruitment over the years but don't let that trick you into thinking he is not a coveted prospect. The Philadelphia (Pa.) Neumann-Goretti star has a long list of impressive offers but he is narrowing that list down this week.

“July 25th is when I'll release my top seven," Johnson said. "Arizona State, Ole Miss, Maryland, Stanford, and Texas A&M are the ones contacting me the most right now.

Arizona State: “I have a really good relationship with the Arizona State coaches," he said. "They said it's beautiful out there but I haven't had a chance to visit yet. I've seen it on Zooms and stuff like that. It could be a good experience out on the West coast.”

Ole Miss: “I’ve been building a great relationship with coach Partridge ever since he was at Michigan," said Johnson. "They're trying to build something new over there so hopefully those coaches and make that change.”

Maryland: “Maryland actually wants me at running back so I've been talking to their running back coach a lot," he said. "I like coach Locksley and we can relate. I really like the way he's running his program as a black head coach.”

Stanford: “Stanford has great academics," Johnson said. "It's in California and there is great weather. The coaches have been saying Stanford can set me up for life. That would be a good place to be.”

Texas A&M: “At Texas A&M I like coach Elijah," he said. "He's a really cool dude. They signed some really good defensive backs last year and coach Jimbo knows how to use them well.”

On his newest offer: “I was very excited when I got that offer from Alabama," said Johnson. "Nick Saban is great. I like their program and how they develop players. They get a lot of draft picks every year and go to the playoffs. I think they could definitely get me ready for the next level.”