Friedman's Takeaways: Big weekend in the Mid-Atlantic
Rivals.com got an up-close look at some of the top prospects in the Mid-Atlantic on Friday and Saturday. Powerhouse St. Frances Academy in Baltimore held a workout on Friday. And Saturday was the f...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news