JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- With a win over Belmont under their belts, the Terps have little time to prepare for their next opponent, LSU.

Maryland players addressed the media from inside the locker room following Friday's practice session inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Watch Anthony Cowan, Eric Ayala, Darryl Morsell, Jalen Smith, Bruno Fernando and Aaron Wiggins preview the Terps' Saturday afternoon matchup with 6 seeded LSU in the videos below.

