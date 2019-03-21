JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Terps trailed by six at the intermission, but used a 14-0 run to start the second half to get themselves back into it and were able to hold on for a 79-77 win over Belmont.

The Mount St. Joseph duo of Darryl Morsell and Jalen Smith came up big for the Terps versus Belmont, combining for 37 points in the win. Morsell's 18 points were a season high, while Smith scored 19 points and added 12 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season.

Bruno Fernando finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds for his 21st double-double of the season, while Anthony Cowan and Eric Ayala hit some key three-point shots for the Terps in the second half.

Watch all five Maryland starters react to the Terps' win over Belmont from inside the locker room in the videos below.