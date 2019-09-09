It takes a team to win in football, but taking a deeper dive into each position’s performance after a game can show where a team’s biggest strengths are and which areas need some improvement. Taking a closer look at how Maryland football fares each week, TSR will dole out game day grades for each unit on the field, starting with the Terps’ first matchup against an FBS opponent this year — Syracuse. Syracuse came to College Park as the No. 21-ranked team in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, but Maryland snatched that ranking away for itself with a decisive 63-20 victory over the Orange on Saturday. Here is how each position graded out after the win: Quarterbacks: A- Terps starting quarterback Josh Jackson showed growth in his ability to take command of Mike Locksley’s offense from Week 1 to Week 2. After the season-opening win against Howard, Locksley’s lone critique of Jackson was that he’d like to see him move a little faster through his progressions and make quicker decisions with the football. Jackson answered the bell against the Orange on Saturday and was able to help protect himself from a dangerous pass rush by getting the ball out early while delivering it to his receivers accurately. Jackson finished just shy of 300 passing yards while throwing for three touchdowns against a Syracuse secondary that has talent. Jackson’s only blemish was an interception he threw while being flushed out of the pocket in the third quarter, and while the throw was questionable, it was ultimately a great play by an elite defensive back in All-ACC safety Andre Cisco. Jackson led a potent offensive attack on Saturday and did a good job of taking care of the football and making smart plays for the most part. He continues to grow into the new system he’s running. Running Backs: A

Javon Leake (No. 20) rushed for over 100 yards and a pair of touchdowns versus Syracuse. (USA TODAY Sports)

It doesn’t get much better than the performance Maryland’s backfield put on Saturday. The Terps’ top four running backs all got involved on Saturday, with each finding paydirt at least once. The committee was led by starter Anthony McFarland and next-in-line Javon Leake in the first half before Tayon Fleet-Davis and Jake Funk took over in the second half to put the game away. In total, the unit amassed 350 yards on the ground and six touchdowns for an average of 7.9 yards per carry. Syracuse simply had no answer for Maryland’s running game on Saturday, and as a result, Locksley & Co. never strayed away from it. So much so that with the game out of reach in the fourth quarter, Fleet-Davis and Funk each had drives in which they accounted for all of the Terps’ yards that possession, each capping it off with a touchdown. McFarland even showed just how dangerous tailbacks can be catching the ball out of the backfield in Locksley’s system, hauling in two receptions for 45 yards and a touchdown through the air. Wide Receivers: B Maryland’s wide receivers were solid on Saturday. They didn’t make any costly mistakes or have untimely drops. They weren’t necessarily outmatched by Syracuse’s secondary, but they also didn’t dominate the matchup or create tons of separation. Darryl Jones led the way with 70 receiving yards on three receptions, but the majority of that came on one 40-yard catch and run on a slant in the first quarter. After that, Jones was relatively quiet. Z receiver Dontay Demus Jr. had a breakout game against Howard in Week 1, but didn’t match that level of performance against the Orange, only registering three receptions for 25 yards on the day. It was nice to see DJ Turner get involved for the second straight week and make an impact in the passing game. Turner led the team with 26.5 yards per reception in a game where he was named captain for. The biggest revelation for this unit on Saturday was Carlos Carriere, who not only caught his first pass of the season, but also his first touchdown. Carriere finished with two receptions for 31 yards and the score. He’s another tall, fast target for Jackson to go to when teams are focusing on Demus like the Orange were on Saturday. Tight Ends: A-

Chig Okonkwo (No. 9) has been a big weapon for Michael Locksley's offense this season. (USA TODAY Sports)

Locksley wasn’t kidding in the offseason when he said the tight end would play a crucial role in his offense. Both Tyler Mabry and Chigoziem Okonkwo have had a major impact already this season and are incredible mismatches for the Terps to exploit.

Mabry led Maryland with four receptions on Saturday and got the scoring going for the Terps with a 7-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter. With the score, Mabry became the first Terps tight end to have a touchdown in back-to-back games since Dan Gronkowski in 2008. Mabry also had a huge part in blocking for Maryland’s backfield that took over the game. Okonkwo finished with three receptions for 45 yards and continues to receive beatable coverage because of all the other weapons Maryland’s offense presents. His ability to play in-line or be split out wide makes his a special piece in Locksley’s system. Offensive Line: A When the team you’re playing has eight sacks the week prior and then you hold them to just one, you did your job as an offensive line. It was clear that one of the Orange’s biggest strengths entering College Park on Saturday was their aggressive pass rush. Many were wondering how Maryland’s blockers would respond after giving up some pressure against Howard, but they answered in a big way, keeping Jackson clean and in a rhythm. Jaelyn Duncan got the start at left tackle, and Week 1’s left tackle Ellis McKennie platooned with Johnny Jordan at center. But the mixing and matching didn’t disrupt this unit’s chemistry as they negated Syracuse’s pass rush and paved the way for a huge game on the ground. Defensive Line: B+ While Maryland had four sacks on the day against Syracuse, the Terps’ defensive line only accounted for one by defensive tackle Keiron Howard. But while this unit didn’t get home many times throughout the game, they consistently pushed the pocket and forced Orange quarterback Tommy Devito to flush out of the pocket on nearly every pass play. Maryland’s defensive line was also stout in run defense, helping hold the Orange to just 2.4 yards per carry and no rushing touchdowns. There was no run for Syracuse’s committee of backs to run, but part of that also had to do with the large lead Maryland’s offense had built early. This was a unit with some question marks entering the season, but they have been more than solid so far and are being complemented by strong linebacker play. Linebackers: A

Keandre Jones (No. 4) sacks Syracuse quarterback Tommy DeVito. (USA TODAY Sports)