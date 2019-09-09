Game Day Grades: Syracuse
It takes a team to win in football, but taking a deeper dive into each position’s performance after a game can show where a team’s biggest strengths are and which areas need some improvement.
Taking a closer look at how Maryland football fares each week, TSR will dole out game day grades for each unit on the field, starting with the Terps’ first matchup against an FBS opponent this year — Syracuse.
Syracuse came to College Park as the No. 21-ranked team in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, but Maryland snatched that ranking away for itself with a decisive 63-20 victory over the Orange on Saturday. Here is how each position graded out after the win:
Quarterbacks: A-
Terps starting quarterback Josh Jackson showed growth in his ability to take command of Mike Locksley’s offense from Week 1 to Week 2. After the season-opening win against Howard, Locksley’s lone critique of Jackson was that he’d like to see him move a little faster through his progressions and make quicker decisions with the football. Jackson answered the bell against the Orange on Saturday and was able to help protect himself from a dangerous pass rush by getting the ball out early while delivering it to his receivers accurately.
Jackson finished just shy of 300 passing yards while throwing for three touchdowns against a Syracuse secondary that has talent. Jackson’s only blemish was an interception he threw while being flushed out of the pocket in the third quarter, and while the throw was questionable, it was ultimately a great play by an elite defensive back in All-ACC safety Andre Cisco.
Jackson led a potent offensive attack on Saturday and did a good job of taking care of the football and making smart plays for the most part. He continues to grow into the new system he’s running.
Running Backs: A
It doesn’t get much better than the performance Maryland’s backfield put on Saturday. The Terps’ top four running backs all got involved on Saturday, with each finding paydirt at least once.
The committee was led by starter Anthony McFarland and next-in-line Javon Leake in the first half before Tayon Fleet-Davis and Jake Funk took over in the second half to put the game away. In total, the unit amassed 350 yards on the ground and six touchdowns for an average of 7.9 yards per carry.
Syracuse simply had no answer for Maryland’s running game on Saturday, and as a result, Locksley & Co. never strayed away from it. So much so that with the game out of reach in the fourth quarter, Fleet-Davis and Funk each had drives in which they accounted for all of the Terps’ yards that possession, each capping it off with a touchdown.
McFarland even showed just how dangerous tailbacks can be catching the ball out of the backfield in Locksley’s system, hauling in two receptions for 45 yards and a touchdown through the air.
Wide Receivers: B
Maryland’s wide receivers were solid on Saturday. They didn’t make any costly mistakes or have untimely drops. They weren’t necessarily outmatched by Syracuse’s secondary, but they also didn’t dominate the matchup or create tons of separation.
Darryl Jones led the way with 70 receiving yards on three receptions, but the majority of that came on one 40-yard catch and run on a slant in the first quarter. After that, Jones was relatively quiet. Z receiver Dontay Demus Jr. had a breakout game against Howard in Week 1, but didn’t match that level of performance against the Orange, only registering three receptions for 25 yards on the day.
It was nice to see DJ Turner get involved for the second straight week and make an impact in the passing game. Turner led the team with 26.5 yards per reception in a game where he was named captain for.
The biggest revelation for this unit on Saturday was Carlos Carriere, who not only caught his first pass of the season, but also his first touchdown. Carriere finished with two receptions for 31 yards and the score. He’s another tall, fast target for Jackson to go to when teams are focusing on Demus like the Orange were on Saturday.
Tight Ends: A-
Locksley wasn’t kidding in the offseason when he said the tight end would play a crucial role in his offense. Both Tyler Mabry and Chigoziem Okonkwo have had a major impact already this season and are incredible mismatches for the Terps to exploit.
Mabry led Maryland with four receptions on Saturday and got the scoring going for the Terps with a 7-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter. With the score, Mabry became the first Terps tight end to have a touchdown in back-to-back games since Dan Gronkowski in 2008. Mabry also had a huge part in blocking for Maryland’s backfield that took over the game.
Okonkwo finished with three receptions for 45 yards and continues to receive beatable coverage because of all the other weapons Maryland’s offense presents. His ability to play in-line or be split out wide makes his a special piece in Locksley’s system.
Offensive Line: A
When the team you’re playing has eight sacks the week prior and then you hold them to just one, you did your job as an offensive line.
It was clear that one of the Orange’s biggest strengths entering College Park on Saturday was their aggressive pass rush. Many were wondering how Maryland’s blockers would respond after giving up some pressure against Howard, but they answered in a big way, keeping Jackson clean and in a rhythm.
Jaelyn Duncan got the start at left tackle, and Week 1’s left tackle Ellis McKennie platooned with Johnny Jordan at center. But the mixing and matching didn’t disrupt this unit’s chemistry as they negated Syracuse’s pass rush and paved the way for a huge game on the ground.
Defensive Line: B+
While Maryland had four sacks on the day against Syracuse, the Terps’ defensive line only accounted for one by defensive tackle Keiron Howard. But while this unit didn’t get home many times throughout the game, they consistently pushed the pocket and forced Orange quarterback Tommy Devito to flush out of the pocket on nearly every pass play.
Maryland’s defensive line was also stout in run defense, helping hold the Orange to just 2.4 yards per carry and no rushing touchdowns. There was no run for Syracuse’s committee of backs to run, but part of that also had to do with the large lead Maryland’s offense had built early.
This was a unit with some question marks entering the season, but they have been more than solid so far and are being complemented by strong linebacker play.
Linebackers: A
The fact that Maryland’s defense is currently allowing 10 points per game is in large part due to the play of the linebacking corps in College Park. Grad-transfers Shaq Smith and Keandre Jones each made an immediate impact with sacks in Week 1, and Jones kept it rolling on Saturday by getting to the quarterback twice against Syracuse.
The Terps needed Jones and the rest of the unit to step up with Smith inactive because of a groin injury, and Maryland’s linebackers did just that. Jones continued to dominate with eight tackles to add to his two sacks, while Ayinde Eley added seven tackles of his own. Bryce Brand also did an admirable job filling in for Smith off the edge.
Maryland’s linebackers did an excellent job Saturday of supporting the defensive line in the run game and taking away any checkdown outlets for Devito when he was scrambling out of the pocket.
Defensive Backs: C+
The secondary was the one area where the Terps looked a bit vulnerable on Saturday. It wasn’t all bad as safety Jordan Mosley recorded his first career interception and Antoine Brooks led the team with nine tackles, but Syracuse’s only success on the day came through the air.
The Terps seemed to have numerous communication breakdowns in the secondary that led to big plays for the Orange. Syracuse redshirt junior wideout Trishton Jackson did most of the damage by compiling seven receptions for 157 yards and two touchdowns, including a 52-yarder where two Maryland defensive backs took each other out trying to make a play on the ball.
The rest of Syracuse’s receiving corps was much quieter, but the Terps still allowed Devito to throw for 330 yards and three touchdowns. On the bright side, Maryland was able to hold Syracuse’s big-play threat, Sean Riley, to just five receptions, 38 yards and a score.
Special Teams: A-
Maryland’s special teams weren't asked to do much on Saturday outside of defending kickoffs, as the Terps scored nine touchdowns on 14 total drives. Sophomore kicker Joseph Petrino’s leg got a workout on kickoffs, but Maryland’s perfect 8-for-8 mark in the red zone made field goals obsolete.
The Terps only had to punt three times — all by Colton Spangler — but they were all well placed, with one being downed inside the 20.
Maryland’s return opportunities were limited, but the Terps’ return coverage was on point, as they held a dangerous Orange special teams to less than 20 yards per kickoff return.