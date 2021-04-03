TerrapinSportsReport - Georgetown transfer Qudus Wahab commits to Maryland

The Terps got their big man.

Georgetown transfer center Qudus Wahab committed to Maryland Saturday morning. He chose the Terps over Miami, NC State, Tennessee, VCU and West Virignia.

Wahab, a 6-foot-11, 237-pound native of Nigeria, was considered one of the top available players in the transfer portal after averaging 12.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game this season for the Hoyas.

The addition of Wahab should be a major boost in the front court for a team that finished last in the Big Ten in team rebounding during the 2020-2021 season.

For now, Wahab is joined by Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances forward Julian Reese as Maryland's two front court newcomers for next season. A rising junior, Wahab played his high school ball at Flint Hill (Va.) and played for the same WER1 AAU program as Terps leading scorer Eric Ayala. Coming out of high school, Wahab was a four-star prospect and the No. 134-ranked player in his class, according to Rivals.

Mark Turgeon will now turn his attention towards landing an instant impact point guard, with Rhode Island transfer and Philadelphia native Fatts Russell set to announce later today with the Terps among his finalist.



