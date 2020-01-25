Maryland outside linebackers coach Brian Williams turned one recruiting visit to the Peach State into two offers Jan. 22, extending scholarships to Valdosta (Ga.) Valwood 2021 defensive linemen MarkAnthony Audain (defensive tackle) and Harrison Hamsley (defensive end).

Hamsley would fill a much-needed spot at pass rusher for the Terps, and he was ecstatic to receive his first Power Five offer from Maryland.