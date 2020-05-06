News More News
Georgia WR earns first Power 5 offer from Maryland

Pat Donohue
Staff Writer

Buford (Ga.) 2021 wide receiver Boyd Farmer picked up his fifth offer overall and first from a Power Five program when Maryland anted up May 1. Farmer became the fifth Buford rising senior to pick up an offer from the Terps, who are interested in him on the other side of the ball as a defensive back.

In fact, Buford, who holds offers from Akron, East Carolina, Kent State, Maryland and South Alabama, said all of his suitors except for Akron are recruiting him as a defensive back instead of a wide receiver.

