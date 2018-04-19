Barry and Mary Gossett have donated $21.25 million to the University of Maryland for the creation of The Barry and Mary Gossett Center for Academic and Personal Excellence, which will aim to ensure the development of UMD’s student-athletes in both athletics and academics, the school announced on Thursday.

“Demanding athletic schedules pose unique challenges to student-athletes, causing barriers to internships and part-time jobs that help students develop important skills during their time in college,” Barry Gossett, a University System of Maryland regent and former chair of the Board of Trustees for the University of Maryland College Park Foundation, said in a statement. “Because of that, we were drawn to the idea of providing student-athletes with the real-life experiences they need to help them succeed in their future careers beyond athletics.”

Barry Gossett, one of the school's most influential donors, made a $10 million dollar donation to the school's Great Expectations campaign back in 2007. The football team house which resides in the South end zone of the football stadium bears the Gossett name.

“This remarkable gift will give our student-athletes the best support available to succeed academically, further their personal growth and tackle the unique challenges they face,” University of Maryland President Wallace D. Loh said in a statement. “Barry and Mary Gossett have always been there for our students, but their generosity and vision in funding this center will leave a lasting imprint on young lives.”

The center will focus on a critical gap in collegiate student-athlete development—career transition and professional success post-graduation, addressing the fact that few student-athletes go on to play their sport professionally. The Gossett Center will significantly enhance and expand programming offered through what is currently called the Academic Support and Career Services Unit in the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics.

“We are committed to supporting our student-athletes not only through our premier athletic program, but by producing graduates who are prepared to serve as leaders in local, state and global communities,” said Damon Evans, executive athletic director. “Through the programs provided by the Gossett Center, we will be positioned better than ever to recruit and retain world-class athletes by supporting their athletic and academic careers from the moment they step on campus to well after graduation.”

This historic investment comes as the university plans to launch a new capital campaign next month, of which Gossett serves as a campaign co-chair.

The Gossett Center programs are planned to begin implementation in fall 2018.