TerrapinSportsReport - Graham to enroll early, join Terps for 2020-21

Milwaukee (Wisc.) Nicolete forward James Graham III will graduate high school early and join the Maryland basketball program for the 2020-21 season, the school announced on Friday.

Graham, who officially signed with the Terps earlier this month, will be on scholarship and will be available to play this season once he passes all university health protocols.

“I can’t wait to get to College Park and experience a new team, new coaches and new challenges,” Graham said. “I wanted to start early so I could maximize my abilities and get into the Maryland system. It’s all about competition for me.”

“We’re looking forward to James joining our program early and getting a headstart acclimating within our system and the weight room,” Turgeon said in a release. “James is fully committed to finishing his high school education this semester and will join us at a later date to be announced. We can’t wait to have him in College Park.”

Graham is rated a four-star prospect and the No. 107-ranked player in the class by Rivals, having skyrocketed up the rankings in the last year. As a junior at Nicolet HS last year playing alongside five-star Duke freshman Jalen Johnson, he averaged 20.3 points and 6.6 rebounds while leading the team to a 22-2 record before the season was cut short.