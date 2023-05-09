Manning has been named one of the 50 most impactful high major assistant coaches by Silver Waves Media .

Newest Maryland men's basketball assistant coach Greg Manning Jr. has officially been on the job for less than a month, but that hasn't prevented him from being named one of the most impactful coaches among his peers.

While the Baltimore (Md.) Loyola grad just recently became a full-time assistant coach for the Terps, he already had experience sitting in an assistant's chair in College Park. After initially serving as the Terps' video coordinator from 2018-2021, he was appointed director of operations ahead of the 2021-2022 season by former head coach Mark Turgeon. When Maryland and Turgeon parted ways midway through the season and Danny Manning took over as interim head coach, Manning was promoted to interim assistant for the remainder of the season.

The son of former Maryland standout guard Greg Manning Sr., Manning spent last season as the Terps' director of operations under first-year head coach Kevin Willard before being promoted last month following the departures of Tony Skinn and Grant Billmeier, who both landed their first head coaching jobs.

Manning carried the bulk of the recruiting load for Maryland from the time Turgeon left until the hiring of Willard and played an instrumental role in the recruitment of Willard's first commitment, freshman wing Noah Batchelor.

Prior to his time at Maryland, Manning spent four seasons as an assistant at Siena under Jimmy Patsos, who was a member of Gary Williams' national championship staff.

Among the other coaches that made the list were Stanford's Rob Ehsan and Marquette's DeAndre Haynes. Ehsan began as a graduate assistant for the Terps under Gary Williams before serving as a full-time assistant for four years at Maryland, while Haynes spent two seasons as an assistant at Maryland under Turgeon.