Maryland senior wing Hakim Hart plans to declare for the NBA Draft and enter his name into the transfer portal, he announced Thursday afternoon via social media.

A three-year starter at Maryland, Hart averaged 11.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assist per game this season, as the Terps reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the second time in his four-year career. He was named honorable mention All-Big Ten for his play.

A Philadelphia native, Hart was lightly recruited coming out of high school, despite the fact led famed Roman Catholic to back-to-back Catholic League titles.

Hart was one of the most versatile players on the team throughout his career at Maryland, starting at both the point and shooting guard positions during his sophomore season.

By his junior year Hart had grown into a 6-foot-8 wing that could not only score and rebound, but was one of the Terps' most versatile defenders, capable of blocking shots and creating turnovers with his length.

Hart was one of three seniors on this year's team with an extra COVID year of eligibility remaining, along with Jahmir Young and fellow Philly native Donta Scott. Maryland is still awaiting the decisions of Young and Scott, which should come soon.