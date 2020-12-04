TerrapinSportsReport - Hart scores career-high 33 points as Maryland beats St. Peter's, 90-57

“Just a really good win,” Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon said. “If you told me we were gonna beat that team the way we did, I probably wouldn’t have believed it. Obviously, Hakim Hart, career day. He and Donta Scott were terrific, I thought, all day.”

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland (4-0) moved to 4-0 Dec. 4 on the backs of two Philadelphia products, Hakim Hart and Donta Scott, who had 33 and 14 points, respectively, in the Terps’ 90-54 win over St. Peter’s (2-2).

Hart, who entered the starting lineup for the first time this season because of a banged up Aaron Wiggins, took advantage of his extra playing time and took over the game in the second half, netting 20 of his career-high points total after halftime. The sophomore had five three-pointers in the game and also added four steals and three rebounds to his totals.

Hart’s 33 points were the most scored by a Maryland player since December 2015 when Diamond Stone had 39 against Penn State. But despite Hart’s career day, Turgeon said he plans to keep him at his normal reserve role moving forward.

“I knew he could make shots. I didn’t realize he had 33. I thought he had around 23, and I know he got on a little spurt there at the end,” Turgeon said. “The reason he started was because Aaron Wiggins hurt his elbow and Aaron Wiggins hadn’t practiced all week. And Aaron did a little bit of shooting and a little bit of driving yesterday, but you could see that Aaron was a little bit rusty. I know Hakim had 33 today, but he’ll be back to the bench tomorrow, coming off the bench. But he has gained a lot of confidence from his coaching staff and his teammates.”

Showing up big on Friday like his fellow Philly native, Scott was efficient scoring, shooting 4-for-4 from the field, and crashed the glass hard to pull down a game-high 12 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. It was the sophomore’s second consecutive double-digit scoring effort and third out of four games this season as he continues to see his role grow from year one to year two.

“His game is phenomenal,” Terps transfer forward Jairus Hamilton said of Scott. “I mean, offensively he’s such a threat. He’s so versatile. He can bring the ball up the court. He rebounds with all the big men. He can shoot. He can finish. He can facilitate. He's a really huge piece to our offense and he had just a really great game today, and defensively he looked great too getting all of those boards.

Hamilton finished second in scoring for the Terps in Friday’s win over the Peacocks with 15 points. He also chipped in eight rebounds. Junior guard Eric Ayala was Maryland’s fourth scorer in double figures against St. Peter’s by netting 12. As a team, the Terps shot an impressive 52% from the field, and that was in a game where typical scoring leaders Darryl Morsell and Aaron Wiggins were held to a combined five points.

“We knew they were going to be a very aggressive team on defense so we were definitely always ready to make the extra pass and just have our eyes open for the open man,” Hamilton said.

Defensively, Maryland continued to look strong, holding the Peacocks to 32% shooting and forcing St. Peter’s into 17 turnovers. The Terps also dominated on the glass with a rebound margin of plus-15.

“Obviously I was extremely pleased with how we played today, especially the first half,” Turgeon said. “I think we held them to 23 and we really, really guarded. And that’s a good team. They had a chance to win at St. John’s. They could have come in here 3-0. They had that game won. And we controlled the game from the beginning to the end.”

The Peacocks had just one double-digit scorer in Daryl Banks III, who had 11, but were on their way to having another in KC Ndefo who had nine points before he was ejected from the game midway through the second half for arguing a call. St. Peter’s forward Fousseyni Drame also had nine points for the Peacocks.