Redshirt freshman running back Roman Hemby scored the go-ahead touchdown and reeled off a 46-yard run on Maryland’s (5-2, 2-2) final scoring drive to help lead the Terps to a 38-33 win at Indiana (3-4, 1-3) in a game in which backup quarterback Billy Edwards scored the final touchdown after Taulia Tagovailoa had to be carted off the field with a knee injury earlier in the 4th quarter.

The Terrapins opened the game with a touchdown on their first drive, as they remain the only FBS team to score on every opening drive this season. Tagovailoa capitalized on great field position following a Tarheeb Still interception on the game’s opening play from scrimmage, as he ran the ball in from three yards out to give the Terps and early 7-0 lead.

Indiana and quarterback Connor Bazelak responded with a scoring drive of their own, as Charles Campbell made a 38-yard field goal to bring the Hoosiers within four.

After a lull in action, Tagovailoa hit C.J. Dippree for an 18-yard touchdown, making it 14-3 Terrapins. Tagovailoa found Jeshaun Jones for a fourth down conversion on the drive. Between Dippre and Corey Dyches, the tight ends have become a big part of the Terrapins' offense.

Indiana capitalized off a missed Chad Ryland field goal by scoring on a wide open 44-yard touchdown pass. The Terps' defense lost Josh Henderson on the scramble drill and Bazelak lofted it to him for a walk-in touchdown, cutting Maryland’s lead to 14-10.

An interesting Maryland penalty on a fourth down punt by Indiana extended the Hoosiers drive and it did not take long for them to capitalize. They ran a trick play to get within the 5-yard line, then Cam Camper made an acrobatic catch to put the Hoosiers ahead 17-14 at the half.

Maryland opened up the second half with a dominant drive, capped off by a Dontay Demus touchdown, his first of the year. Demus had looked rusty during the first half of the season, but it had to feel good for him to score his first touchdown to put the Terrapins ahead 21-17.

Deonte Banks then completely flipped the momentum, as he intercepted a Bazelak throw down the left sideline.

Tagovailoa had a special fourth down conversion, as he managed to flip it to Jones for the first down. The Terps were unable to finish the drive off with a touchdown, but Ryland nailed a 36-yard field goal to make it 24-17 Terrapins.

The Hoosiers responded again, with a 17-play drive that ended with a field goal of their own, making it 24-20.

Indiana then took the lead on a two-yard touchdown run, pushing them ahead 24-27. The Maryland defense struggled to stop the Hoosiers' screen plays and short passes all day, with key penalties helping the Hoosiers keep drives alive.

Perhaps the biggest play of the game came when Tagovailoa was sacked below the knees, going down to the ground and looking to be in serious pain, grabbing his right knee. He was carted off the field as the emotion on his face was plain to see as he was helped into the cart.

Billy Edwards, the Terrapins' backup quarterback, showed off his prowess with his legs, leading the Terps on a pair of scoring drives in the 4th quarter. Edwards had a 32-yard run on third and one and Roman Hemby scored a touchdown from six yards out, as the Terps regained the lead, 31-27, along with the momentum.

After the defense came up with another key takeaway, Hemby rushed for 55 yards on the ensuing drive, including a 46-yard run that put the Terps inside the Indiana red zone. Edwards scored the Terps’ final touchdown on a QB draw from five yards out to give Maryland a two-score cushion and a 38-27 lead. Hemby finished with 107 yards rushing, his third 100-yard game of the season.

Indiana scored a late touchdown to put some pressure on the Terps in the final minute, but they recovered an onside kick to finish the game out. While the Terps came away with a win, all eyes will be turned to the health of Tagovailoa heading into Week 8.

Maryland returns to SECU Stadium next Saturday where they will host the Northwestern Wildcats.