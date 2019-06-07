When TSR caught up with Minnehaha Academy (Minneapolis, Minn.) 2021 four-star power forward Chet Holmgren a few weeks back during the Under Armour Association’s third stop on its circuit, the 7-foot, 190-pound future five-star said he was hoping to build a relationship with Maryland, which had offered about a month prior.

The Minnesota native will get his wish June 10 when he visits College Park on his way to NBPA Top 100 Camp in Charlottesville, Va., from June 11-16. Holmgren is also visiting Georgetown June 7 while in the area.