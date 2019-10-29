COLLEGE PARK, Md. — It can be hard to see the value of a loss at the moment of defeat. It certainly wasn’t easy for Maryland after losing in the final seconds of the Round of 32 of last year’s NCAA Tournament. But instead of letting a last-second layup that won the game for their opponent — LSU — spoil more than just their 2019 postseason, the Terps have used the disappointment of that loss to light a fire under this year’s preseason top-10 team.

Maryland guard Darryl Morsell reacts following the Terps' last-second loss to LSU in the NCAA Tournament. (USA TODAY Sports)

“I think [the postseason loss to LSU] is going to help a lot,” Maryland sophomore Jalen “Stix” Smith said. “That fire is there now. Nobody wants to lose in the NCAA Tournament again, so it’s just going to help us build upon that and work harder every day.”

Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon has noticed the hunger in his team and said it has shown in the way the Terps are preparing for the 2019-2020 season. “We had a terrific year, but because of the way the season ended at the buzzer to go to the Sweet 16 — and to have a chance to come back home and play in D.C. — it's made our guys really hungry,” Turgeon said. “And I don't know if I've ever had a team work as hard as this team did from April until they started practice and it shows. I am really proud of them.” After watching LSU guard Tremont Waters end their season last year, the Terps each had their own ways of dealing with the disappointment. Some, like Maryland sophomore Aaron Wiggins, stayed off of social media in order to avoid seeing replays of Waters’ layup or any comments about the play. But now, Wiggins says he welcomes the motivation seeing that play gives him. “I kept seeing it,” Wiggins said. “I saw it everywhere, social media and everything. I got off social media for like a week or two because every time I’d scroll through Twitter it was like a highlight play of Tremont Waters’ layup, all the way up until the NBA when he got drafted. So I continue to see it. I see it everywhere, but I try not to pay too much attention to it. But every time I see it it just motivates me to push our team to be even better.”