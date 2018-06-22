While many first-round NBA Draft picks strolled through the Barclays Center in custom designer suits, awaiting to hear their names called so they could shake NBA commissioner David Silver's hand and do live interviews on national television, Maryland's Kevin Huerter watched the draft from the comfort of home wearing a polo shirt and kaki shorts. It isn't that Huerter wasn't invited to New York City to shake David Silver's hand; he was. But the Clifton Park, N.Y. native decided it was more important to share the moment with all of the family, friends, coaches and teammates that helped him get to that moment. With Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon, former Terps assistant Dustin Clark, former teammates Bruno Fernando, Andrew Terrell, Travis Valmon, Reese Mona and his agent all behind him, Huerter looked on with his family by his side as he got the news that he had been selected by the Atlanta Hawks with the No. 19 pick in the draft.

There it is.



Atlanta Hawks, No. 19



Kevin Huerter pic.twitter.com/Xr7JFjPWhF — Michael Kelly (@ByMichaelKelly) June 22, 2018

"I knew it was going to be Atlanta after San Antonio picked," Huerter told reporters Thursday evening. "My parents wanted it to be a surprise but I kind of wanted to know to get a little heads up. My agent slapped me on my shoulder behind me. I got the jitters a little bit waiting for those five minutes to go down for them to say my name but when Commissioner [Adam] Silver came out and finally said my name, there was a lot of relief." Initially choosing to declare for the draft and participate in the combine to simply get feedback from teams around the league heading into his junior season, Huerter chose to stay in the draft after being promised he would be a first-round selection. That didn't make the waiting on draft night any easier. "It was crazy," Huerter said. "It really felt that after you try to trace every single pick that every player that was picked there was kind of like an ‘ohhhh’ behind me. Waiting nine picks, once I got good advice, it was the longest nine picks, 45 minutes of my life. Every single team, you didn't know if you were going to be called. When it finally did happen and they said my name, it was an unbelievable feeling. One of the best feelings I've ever had in my life. Just hearing that uproar of the people around me and the emotion of everyone that was there, my family especially. Everyone I grew up with sharing that with me, it was special."

"He is an NBA level shooter, he's got an excellent stroke...he may have the best footwork of any shooter in the draft."



- Jay Bilas on @KevinHuerter #NBADraft || #FearTheTurtle pic.twitter.com/uTYpNbAADJ — Maryland Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) June 22, 2018