News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-08 12:10:37 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Huerter-like four-star wing Luke Goode previews Terps official visit

Luke Goode (No. 12) will take an official visit to Maryland beginning Nov. 9.
Luke Goode (No. 12) will take an official visit to Maryland beginning Nov. 9.
Pat Donohue
Staff Writer

Since receiving an offer from Maryland this summer while playing on the Nike EYBL AAU circuit, Ft. Wayne (Ind.) Homestead 2021 four-star shooting guard Luke Goode has built relationships with both Terps head coach Mark Turgeon and assistant Bino Ranson. The bond they’ve established has grown enough over the past few months that the Top 100 wing will take an official visit to College Park this weekend to see the Terps host Rhode Island and learn more about the school.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}