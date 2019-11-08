Since receiving an offer from Maryland this summer while playing on the Nike EYBL AAU circuit, Ft. Wayne (Ind.) Homestead 2021 four-star shooting guard Luke Goode has built relationships with both Terps head coach Mark Turgeon and assistant Bino Ranson. The bond they’ve established has grown enough over the past few months that the Top 100 wing will take an official visit to College Park this weekend to see the Terps host Rhode Island and learn more about the school.