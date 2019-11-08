Huerter-like four-star wing Luke Goode previews Terps official visit
Since receiving an offer from Maryland this summer while playing on the Nike EYBL AAU circuit, Ft. Wayne (Ind.) Homestead 2021 four-star shooting guard Luke Goode has built relationships with both Terps head coach Mark Turgeon and assistant Bino Ranson. The bond they’ve established has grown enough over the past few months that the Top 100 wing will take an official visit to College Park this weekend to see the Terps host Rhode Island and learn more about the school.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news