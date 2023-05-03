The Michigan All-American center who entered the transfer portal last month dropped the latest episode of his Barstool Roundball Podcast on Tuesday, with some believing he would announce where he was headed next during the show.

Instead, Dickinson announced that he was still wrestling with his decision and would make an announcement on where he will play next season soon on the Barstool Instagram Live page, while also breaking down the four schools left in contention: Maryland, Kansas, Kentucky and Villanova.

“Maryland was real cool," Dickinson said during his podcast. "Just being home, I’d seen the gym, obviously, because I’ve been there for a lot of games. And I’ve seen the practice facility and a little bit of the locker room and stuff like that. But just going around campus and really hanging out with the coaching staff was really cool, just kind of meeting them and kind of meet Willard, because obviously I’ve played against Willard. I know a little bit about him, but to kind of really hear him talk for a little bit, had my family meet him, meet Coach Cox. Obviously I know Coach Jones really well. But it was a real cool visit. I was happy to be back in the DMV, so there was that.”

As for the idea that he already knows where he is going and is simply dragging the process out, Dickinson said that is absolutely not the case.

“I do hate how people think I’m trying to just drag this along," Dickinson said. "If I knew where I was going, I would’ve happily made the decision sooner. I really am struggling trying to pick a school. The good thing about all of this is, all my options, I feel like if I went there I would succeed. But it’s just trying to figure out which one out of them is the best and the one I’m most comfortable at. I know I’ll succeed at any four of them, but it’s kind of just where I feel the most comfortable.”

With a decision expected to come some time this week, possibly as early as Wednesday, fans won't have to wait much longer to find out whether their team has won the Hunter Dickinson Sweepstakes.