Mark Turgeon and Maryland are off to a hot start in the class of 2021.

On Wednesday, four-star wing Ike Cornish became their second four-star from the class of 2021. A native of Baltimore who attends Greenville (S.C.) Legacy Charter, Cornish has been a major target of the Terps and the love combined with a heavy desire to be near home won out.

Dwayne Wise, Cornish's mentor and summer coach with Team Durant explained.

“One of the factors is that he has a grandmother that is local and his mom is a nurse and he has a dad who does a lot traveling for work so he wanted the family to be close," Wise told Rivals.com. "His brother Josh Cornish is at Bowie State so they wanted to be home together and bring the family together as much as possible."

