Ike Cornish is Maryland's second four-star in 2021
Mark Turgeon and Maryland are off to a hot start in the class of 2021.
On Wednesday, four-star wing Ike Cornish became their second four-star from the class of 2021. A native of Baltimore who attends Greenville (S.C.) Legacy Charter, Cornish has been a major target of the Terps and the love combined with a heavy desire to be near home won out.
Dwayne Wise, Cornish's mentor and summer coach with Team Durant explained.
“One of the factors is that he has a grandmother that is local and his mom is a nurse and he has a dad who does a lot traveling for work so he wanted the family to be close," Wise told Rivals.com. "His brother Josh Cornish is at Bowie State so they wanted to be home together and bring the family together as much as possible."
A long and rangy wing who shows promise as a jump shooter, Cornish can play all over the perimeter in college. Plus, it wasn't just being close to home that mattered. Turgeon and his staff recruited Cornish hard and offered a great fit.
“Also a factor is a style of play," said Wise. "Turge has recruited him as as a two guard because of his shooting and they see the improvement in his game and that he’s going to continue to get better. Also being from Baltimore he feels like he can be that elite wing for them that they haven't had from the city in a while."
Ranked No. 95 nationally, Cornish joins a class that already included bouncy four-star big man Julian Reese. The class now ranks No. 7 in the 2021 team recruiting rankings.