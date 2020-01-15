News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-15 10:02:03 -0600') }} football Edit

Indiana OT Josh Sales seeing college interest rise

Josh Helmholdt • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@JoshHelmholdt

The state of Indiana had a slight down year for talent in 2020, but is rebounding with a strong class in 2021. Brownsburg offensive tackle Josh Sales is one of those promising 2021 prospects in the...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}