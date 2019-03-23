JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Maryland battled back from a 15-point deficit and took a two-point lead late, but Tremont Waters made a running layup with 1.9 seconds left to give LSU a 69-67 win over Maryland in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Saturday in Jacksonville.

Jalen Smith led Maryland with 15 points including a three-pointer that tied the game at 67 with 19 seconds to play. Aaron Wiggins and Anthony Cowan each scored 11 points and Bruno Fernando notched a double-double of 10 points and 15 rebounds.

TerrapinSportsReport.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Eric Ayala’s three-quarter court heave was off the mark at the buzzer.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Fernando went hard all game, fighting off double and triple teams in the post. When the Terps faced adversity in the second half it was Fernando that kept his teammates focused and locked in during a 10-1 run that gave Maryland its first lead at 57-55.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: LSU outscored Maryland in the paint 34-24.

THE BOTTOM LINE: Maryland’s season is over, but they did return to the NCAA Tournament for the third time in four years and ended a five-game postseason losing streak with a first-round win on Thursday.