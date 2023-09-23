Saturday's win marked the first time the Terps have won in East Lansing since 1950, as they had lost seven straight games on the road in the series. The Terps are now 4-0 as they get set to return home where they will face Indiana next Saturday. A win over the Hoosiers and the Terps would be 5-0 for the first time since 2001, when they last won the ACC and played in the Orange Bowl.

The Terps flipped the script from their previous two games Saturday in East Lansing, getting out to a 21-point first-half lead versus the Spartans and doing enough in the second half to come away with a 31-9 win on the road to open Big Ten play.

Terps get out to a fast start

It was the Terps who got off to a fast start Saturday in East Lansing, coming off of back-to-back games in which they trailed by 14 points in the first quarter.

But it wasn't the offense that first set the tone but the defense, with junior safety Beau Brade coming up with an interception of Michigan State quarterback Noah Kim to end the Spartans' opening drive and give the Maryland offense excellent starting field position inside Michigan State territory on their opening drive.

Taulia Tagovailoa took full advantage of Brade's early gift, leading a nine play, 45-yard drive that ended with Tagovailoa finding a wide open senior linebacker Sean Greeley for a 1-yard score to give the Terps the early 7-0 lead.

Tagovailoa then led an 11-play, 95-yard drive on the Terps' second possession that ended with Baltimore native Tyrese Chambers making his first career touchdown catch in a Maryland uniform to put the Terps up 14-0 early in the second quarter.

Another Michigan State turnover, a Nathan Carter fumble, led to another Tagovailoa touchdown, this time on a QB sneak from a yard out to give the Terps a 21-0 first-half lead.

Coming off of two games in which they trailed by 14 points in the first quarter, it was good to see the Terps not only flip the script and take an early commanding lead of their own, but to see both the offense and defense contribute equally to the large lead.

Terps dominate the turnover battle



A couple of forced turnovers were instrumental in the Terps getting out to a big first-half lead.

But the Terps defense came up with takeaway after takeaway throughout the entire game. In all, the Terps finished the game with three interceptions and three forced fumbles, although only two of those fumbles were recovered by Maryland. And it was awfully close to being a fourth interception made by Dante Trader Jr.

But maybe just as important as the fact that the Terps finished with five takeaways is the fact that they were able to turn those takeaways into 21 points. The final seven points off of a turnover coming late in the fourth quarter following a Tarheeb Still interception.

This wasn't just a one-game revelation for the Terps, either. Maryland entered Saturday's game ranked in the top 20 nationally in turnover margin at +4 and that is exactly what they were versus the Spartans. If the Terps can keep up that kind of turnover margin over the course of the entire season, it could mean good things for this team moving forward.

The good, the bad and the ugly kicking game

Special teams once again had some key moments for the Terps on Saturday. The biggest moment coming on a fake punt by Colton Spangler inside Maryland territory which was not called by the coaching staff. He picked up 14 yards on the play, giving the Terps a fresh set of downs and setting up a 40-yard field goal attempt by place kicker Jack Howes.

As for Howes, he had both highs and lows on Saturday. He did have a 48-yard make in the fourth quarter to put the Terps up 24-9 and give them their first points of the second half. But he also had a couple of crucial misses, including a 29-yard attempt in the final minutes of the game with the Terps up comfortably.

Maryland is likely to need their place kicker to come up with some big kicks as the season goes on and so far, it has been a mixed bag from Howes. Hopefully he can get some confidence back and be counted on to make some big kicks as the season goes on.

The good news is that he is yet to miss an extra point attempt so far this season.