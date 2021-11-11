Instant Analysis: Maryland 71, George Washington 64

Below is a quick look at how the Terps fared in their 71-64 win over the Colonials.

Maryland came out with more intensity to start the second half and went on an 8-0 run to take a seven-point lead with 17:46 left to play and never trailed again. The Terps took their biggest lead of the game following a three-point play by Fatts Russell with 5:39 remaining to go up 12, but allowed GW to cut the deficit all the way down to two points with just over two minutes left to play. Russell came up big again, this time hitting a step-back three in the final minute to ice it for the Terps.

The Terps came out flat and struggled shooting the ball for most of the game, but a one-handed slam by Qudus Wahab to end the first half made it a one-point game as the Terps trailed 30-29 at the break.

Wahab Shows Why He Was One of the Nation's Top Transfers

It didn't take Wahab long to show just how dominant he can be in the paint. He had his first double-double in a Terps uniform less than two minutes into the second half of his second game in College Park.

With just about every other Terp struggling to score the basketball, Wahab had 10 points and nine rebounds in the first half. He closed out the first half with a one-handed jam off a feed from Ian Martinez that got his team back to within a point of GW at the break and seemed to energize the Terps going into the locker room.

Wahab continued his strong play in the second half, especially on the defensive end, finishing with 18 points and 15 rebounds while adding two blocks and a steal. His 15 rebounds was a career high.

Terps Pick Up Intensity in Second Half

After failing to match GW's intensity in the first half, the Terps came out focused to start the second half going on an 8-0 run, fueled in part by a quick turnover and steal by Wahab that led to a fast break layup by Russell.

Donta Scott scored all seven of his points in the second half, while Russell scored 11 of his 15 in the final 20 minutes, including a step-back three with under a minute remaining to put the game away. Hakim Hart also seemed to really pick up his play in the second half, with six of his nine points, all four of his rebounds and an assist. He

Up Next

The Terps will play the final of three games in five days to open the season on Saturday versus Vermont. Tip off is set for 2:00 p.m. ET.