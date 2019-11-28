LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Maryland senior Anthony Cowan had a career high 30 points, Eric Ayala had 13 and Jalen Smith added 12 points and nine rebounds to lead the No. 5 ranked Terps to a 76-69 win in the first round of the Orlando Invitational.

Temple guard Alani Moore II had 22 points to lead the Owls.

TerrapinSportsReport.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Cowan sank two free throws with :12 seconds left to play to push Maryland’s lead to 74-69.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Cowan was sensational. He scored 20 second half points on 7-of-10 shooting from the floor and 4-of-4 from the free throw line. He also had three assists and a steal after intermission.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: Maryland doubled up Temple in the points in the paint battle 28-14. The Terps scored off dribble drives, entry passes to its bigs and on putbacks.

THE BOTTOM LINE: Maryland was able to grind out a win against a Temple team known for making games ugly. The Terps improve to 6-0 on the season for the second straight time and fifth time in six seasons. Maryland plays the winner of Texas A&M/Harvard game Friday morning at 11:30 a.m. ET.