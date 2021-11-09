Instant Analysis: Maryland 83, Quinnipiac 69

Below is a quick look at how the Terps fared in their 83-69 win over the Bobcats.

The Terps got a balanced effort Tuesday night and cruised to victory in their 2021-2022 season opener, defeating Quinnipiac 83-69. Maryland came out focused in the first half, with eight players scoring in the opening 20 minutes as the Terps took a 16-point lead into the locker room. The Terps would lead by as many as 25 late in the second half before Quinnipiac made things a bit more respectable in garbage time.

Maryland Depth on Full Display Early

It didn't take long for fans to see just how deep this Maryland team is. Arguably the deepest team Mark Turgeon has had in College Park, the Terps had six players score in the first half before second-leading returning scorer Donta Scott got his first points of the night. In all eight players scored for Maryland in the opening 20 minutes. Of those eight, Qudus Wahab (17 points), Eric Ayala (13 points), Donta Scott (13 points), Fatts Russell (12 points) and freshman Julian Reese (11 points) all finished in double-figure scoring.

Reese Picks Up Where He Left Off in Exhibition

It is no secret that the Terps lacked a real low-post presence last season. The addition of Georgetown center transfer Qudus Wahab helped sure up the Terps' deficiencies in the paint, but the hope was that Reese could spell him and provide a rim protector on the defensive end while his offensive game came along.

In the opener, Reese clearly proved his worth as a rim protector with three blocks and three defensive rebounds. But it was his offense that really impressed. He finished 5-of-7 from the field, knocking down a mid-range baseline jumper in the second half. He also showed his ability to get out and run the floor with multiple fast break layups. But perhaps most impressive was the fact that Reese pulled down four offensive rebounds and showed he could bang and finish down low. If Reese is able to show that he can bang down low come Big Ten play, the Terps' front court could be one of the more formidable in the league.

Scott Shows He Has All the Tools

While it took Donta Scott a while to get going in the Terps' season opener, once he did, he flashed all the skills that have NBA scouts wanting to learn more about the junior forward. He was 5-of-9 from the field and 1-of-2 from beyond the arc, showing he has the ability to score at all three levels. He had a dunk, a make from just beyond the foul line and had a nice ball fake and make from just inside the three-point line. He added five rebounds and showed off his solid vision with a pair of assists.



The one area where he showed he definitely needs to improve is at the foul line, where he was just 2-of-5.

Up Next

The Terps will play the second of three games in five days to open the season on Thursday versus George Washington. Tip off is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.