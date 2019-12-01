LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Friday Mark Turgeon said his No. 5 ranked Maryland team was selfish at the start of their win over Harvard. Sunday the Terps started a four-guard lineup, shared the ball and got off to a fast start on the way to an 84-63 win over Marquette in the championship game of the Orlando Invitational.

Anthony Cowan led the Terps with 22 points, Darryl Morsell had 17 and Aaron Wiggins added 15.

Maryland rebounded by committee today led by Morsell’s ten, Cowan, Wiggins and Jalen Smith each had six rebounds.

Brendan Bailey led Marquette with 27 points. Markus Howard, who scored 91 points in the Golden Eagles’ two previous games, was held to just six points.

TerrapinSportsReport.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Morsell found a seam in the Marquette zone and threw a short pass to Jalen Smith who finished the play with a two-handed dunk to make the score77-60 with 2:20 left in the game.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Cowan was the leading scorer but Morsell and Wiggins defense on Howard was terrific. They were there with high hands when he caught the ball, they got into his body on defense. Morsell’s and Wiggins’ size, length and strength were too much for Howard who made just 1-of-12 field goals.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: Maryland turned Marquette’s turnovers (16) into points at a high rate (28).

THE BOTTOM LINE: Maryland looked like a top five team in this win and improves to 8-0 for the first time since the 2006-07 season. Next up for the Terps is B1G/ACC Challenge opponent Notre Dame on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at Xfinity Center. That game may be viewed on ESPN.



