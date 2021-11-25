Instant Analysis: Maryland 86, Richmond 80

Below is a quick look at how the Terps fared in their 86-80 win over the Spiders.

The second half was all Hakim Hart, as an early three-pointer by Hart started an 11-2 run to get the Terps to within one at 46-45 with 15:21 remaining. Another Hart three gave the Terps their first lead of the second half with 4:06 left to play. He scored 19 of his game-high 24 points in the second half as the Terps outscored the Spiders 54-39 after the intermission.

An Eric Ayala three-pointer in the final two minutes of the first half ended a 12-0 Richmond run and a second Ayala three in the final minute assured the Terps went into the locker room down single digits and gave Maryland some momentum heading into the second half.

The Terps once again came out flat, struggling to shoot the ball and looking lackadaisical on defense for most of the first half.

Hart Shows He Can Shoot the Ball

After struggling to put the ball in the basket the first five games of the season, Hakim Hart had a breakout game in the Bahamas, scoring a team-high 24 points, with 19 of those coming in the second half. The 24 points was a season-high for Hart and the second most scored in a single game in his career. But it wasn't just that he was scoring but how he was scoring. He went 4-of-5 from beyond the arc, knocking down a couple of crucial threes, including the shot that gave the Terps their first lead of the second half. But Hart also showed he can run the floor, getting out in transition for easy buckets. He also had a steal and a slam.

He's shown all season he's a stat stuffer and can affect the games in ways other than just shooting. Tonight he had two rebounds, three assists and four steals. But when he is also putting the ball in the hoop at a high clip, this Maryland team is fun to watch and tough to beat.

Terps Get Out and Run

After struggling defensively with Richmond's slow, half court sets in the first half and having some issues scoring in the half court themselves, the Terps decided to speed things up and get out and run in the second half. The Terps looked comfortable pushing the tempo and getting up and down the floor, using the faster tempo to get Richmond out of rhythm in their half court offense For the game, Maryland finished with 24 fast break points, 18 of those coming in the second half. With the speed of Fatts Russell, don't be surprised to see the Terps push the tempo more as the season continues to go on.

Ayala Wills His Team to Win

While Hart stole the show in the second half, it was senior guard Eric Ayala that kept things manageable for Maryland in the first half. Ayala scored 14 of his 20 points in the first half, including a pair of late threes that really seemed to give the Terps some momentum heading into the locker room. But beyond the scoring, this was arguably Ayala's best overall floor game of the young season, as he also finished with a career-high 9 rebounds, 5 assists and a steal. But most importantly, he sealed the win down the stretch with three straight free throws to close out the scoring.

Up Next

The Terps have advanced to the title game of the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship tournament where they will play the winner of Louisville and Mississippi State on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 10:00 a.m. ET.