Instant Analysis: Maryland 89, Fayetteville State 40

The Terps enter the 2021-2022 season with lofty expectations after adding a host of talented newcomers through the transfer portal as well as the traditional high school route. They got off to a somewhat slow start in their lone exhibition, leading 16-15 more than halfway through the first half, but a Fatts Russell three-pointer began a 18-3 run over a four and a half minute stretch that blew the game wide open as they cruised to an 89-40 win over Division II Fayetteville State.

Trio of Newcomers Lead the Way

While Maryland fans already know what to expect from returning starters Eric Ayala, Donta Scott and Hakim Hart, it was a trio of newcomers that led the way in the Terps' lone exhibition.

Freshman Julian Reese scored a team-high 16 points and added 5 rebounds in just 14 minutes of action. The Baltimore native looked comfortable in the paint and dominated down low at times, albeit versus an extremely small Fayetteville State front court. This performance should bode well for Reese as the season progresses.

Georgetown transfer big man Qudus Wahab did exactly what he should have done versus a smaller, undermanned front court, which is dominate. He finished with 12 points and six rebounds and probably could have done a lot more damage if they had really made him more of a focus offensively. His size and activity down low just wore Fayetteville State's front court down over time. This was evident in the second half when he grabbed an offensive rebound and threw down a two-handed dunk with a defender in front of him. They simply had no answer. Again, like with Reese, it is likely things won't get that easy down on the blocks again this season for Wahab. But it was good to see him dominate when he should and stick to his game, which is on the low block.

Rhode Island grad transfer Fatts Russell ran the point for the Terps as if he were a four-year starter at Maryland. He finished with 10 points, five boards and a pair of assists, while looking extremely comfortable in the back court next to his old friend Eric Ayala. He also showed extremely active hands on the defensive end, coming up with a couple of steals. Russell looked to push the tempo when the situation allowed it and got a couple of easy buckets by simply beating the defense down the floor.

This Team is Deep

While Maryland's starters looked good, the bench wasn't far behind. The Terps got 42 points from their bench versus Fayetteville State, led of course by Reese's team-high 16 points. Reese was one of five bench players to see double-digit minutes of action, along with James Graham III, Ian Martinez, Xavier Green and Pavlo Dziuba.

Graham and Martinez both showed flashes of what might be to come this season. Graham knocked down a three while also getting fouled on a dunk and completing the three-point play to finish with six points. He looked confident with his shot, was aggressive going to the basket and wasn't afraid to bring the ball up the court. Martinez similarly knocked down an open three, missed a couple of dunks but made a couple of free throws. He showed a diverse game, finishing with four rebounds, four assists, two block and two steals.

Hart Helping to Open Things Up

While Hakim Hart was asked to play in the backcourt his first two seasons in College Park, he's now exclusively out on the wing and he is an important piece for the Terps this season. After growing a couple of inches this offseason and tweaking his jump shot, he is now the Terps' three-point threat on the wing with Aaron Wiggins now earning a paycheck in the NBA. His ability to knock down open threes should really help Maryland space the floor and with his vision it should also help Maryland's guards get some easy looks going to the basket. He has also become a better defender and really seems to understand how to use his length to disrupt passing lanes, as was evident by his three steals versus the Broncos. Hart was impressive in his new role, finishing with 10 points on 2-of-3 shooting from beyond the arc while adding four rebounds and an assist.

Up Next

The Terps officially open the season next Tuesday versus Quinnipiac. Tip off is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.