{{ timeAgo('2019-04-25 09:28:22 -0500') }} football

Introducing: Defensive Line Coach Delbert Cowsette

Scott Greene • TerrapinSportsReport.com
COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- New defensive line coach Delbert Cowsette addressed the media for the first time April 17 and TSR sat down with him to discuss a number of topics.

Watch our interview with Cowsette in its entirety in the video player below.

