For Maryland’s mission of keeping the top high school talent in the DMV at home at the next level to be successful, the Terps will have to heavily mine Baltimore powerhouse St. Frances Academy.

To make inroads with the prestigious local high school program, Maryland head coach Michael Locksley hosted a majority of the St. Frances squad on campus for a Terps basketball game back in early February. One of those in attendance who picked up an offer during the visit was 2020 three-star offensive tackle Ja’khi Green. The 6-foot-6, 317-pound blocker returned to College Park for a spring practice April 18, and two days later became the third DMV product in his class to commit to the Terps.