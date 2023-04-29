Former Terps offensive tackle Jaelyn Duncan was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the sixth round with the 186th overall pick of the NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon.

Duncan is the fourth Maryland player to be selected thus far in the 2023 draft and is the first Terrapin offensive lineman to be drafted since Derwin Gray was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the final round of the 2019 draft.

Rated a four-star prospect by Rivals coming out of Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances, Duncan started 39 games at left tackle over a four-year span for the Terrapins, earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors over the final three seasons of his college career.

The New Carrollton, Md. native had been projected by some as a possible first-round pick last summer, but he saw his stock slide throughout his senior season.

Duncan participated in the in the Reese's Senior Bowl, as well as the NFL Draft Combine, where he tested well with a 31.5" vertical leap and a 9'5" broad jump.

At 6-foot-6, 306-pounds, Duncan has both the size and athleticism to make an NFL roster and possibly even become a starter in the league down the road.