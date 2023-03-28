Jahmir Young will return to Maryland for the 2023-2024 season, he confirmed Tuesday morning.

The second-team All-Big Ten performer will use his extra year of eligibility, which he has available due to the COVID pandemic.

An Upper Marlboro, Md. native, Young led the Terps in scoring (15.5 ppg), assist (3.0 apg) and steals (1.2 spg) in his first season with the program, helping the team to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Young decided to return to Maryland after considering both turning professional and entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

The return of Young gives the Terps a bonafide star heading into the 2023-2024 season. It should also help take some pressure off incoming top-50 freshman DeShawn Harris-Smith, who is likely to start in the backcourt alongside Young.