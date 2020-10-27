TerrapinSportsReport - Jairus Hamilton immediately eligible for Maryland

Maryland junior forward Jairus Hamilton has received a waiver from the NCAA and is immediately eligible for the 2020-21 season, the school announced Tuesday evening.

“I am so appreciative of the NCAA and Maryland for their efforts in granting me this opportunity,” Hamilton said in a statement. “I am proud to be a Maryland Terrapin and am looking forward to finishing my career with my teammates in College Park.”

Hamilton played the last two seasons at Boston College, where he appeared in 54 games and made 28 starts. Last season, he averaged 9.5 points and 4.3 rebounds in 25.7 minutes-per-game.

“Nothing made me happier than to deliver this news to Jairus and our team at practice today,” said head coach Mark Turgeon. “Jairus remained positive throughout the entire process and we are thrilled for him. I am extremely thankful to the NCAA for diligently working with our administration, compliance staff and Jairus’ family to see this through.”

Hamilton joins a key nucleus of returners, including senior All-Big Ten selection Darryl Morsell (81 career starts), 2020 Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year Aaron Wiggins, junior Eric Ayala (53 career starts) and sophomore Donta Scott, who started 21 games as a freshman.

A native of Charlotte, N.C., Hamilton joined the Terrapins this past summer. As a sophomore, Hamilton led Boston College in 2-pt field goal percentage (55%) and also shot 78 percent from the free throw line. He tallied double-figure scoring on 11 occasions, including four of his final six games.

Hamilton, a Rivals four-star who was the No. 90-ranked player in his class, starred at Cannon School (Concord, N.C.) as a prep, averaging 28.3 points and 12.3 rebounds as a senior en route to becoming the school’s second all-time leading scorer with 2,574 points over three seasons.