PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Maryland running backs coach and Philadelphia native Jafar Williams has a knack for recruiting his hometown, and the former Rutgers assistant is now taking some of the connections he made while in Piscataway with him to College Park to help the Terps land some of their top targets such as Malvern Prep (Malvern, Pa.) 2019 two-star offensive tackle Jake Hornibrook.

Besides Maryland, the 6-foot-4, 275-pound blocker, who happens to be the younger brother of Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook, holds Power Five offers from Baylor, Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Louisville, North Carolina, Northwestern, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Stanford, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Hornibrook is a brainiac with high academic standards who is fresh off visits to Northwestern and Stanford, but his long-standing relationship with Williams has the Terps in good shape and possibly in line for a visit soon.